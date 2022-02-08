Man arrested for internet stalking of a child

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man is being held without bond after investigators said he sent “inappropriate” messages to a 10-year-old child.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Gabriel Rider Goeson on suspicion of internet stalking of a child, a Class B felony.

According to court documents, on Nov. 26, 2021, a parent reported they had “electronic evidence” of the alleged crime between Goeson and their child.

“The messages were inappropriate in nature and contained content that lured, seduced, and or solicited the minor,” Lt. Ashley Worcester noted in the affidavit.

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Goeson.

Goeson is being held without bond awaiting his first appearance in court on Thursday, Feb. 10.

