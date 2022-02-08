Energy Alert
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/7/22)

By Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:07 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday saw several postponed games from last week’s winter weather get played. Here’s a look at scores from around Region 8.

Mammoth Spring 69, Marmaduke 65 (Girls)

Ridgefield Christian 66, Mammoth Spring 64 (Boys, overtime)

Osceola 47, Piggott 21 (Girls)

Osceola 84, Piggott 45 (Boys)

Maynard 64, Marked Tree 34 (Girls)

Marked Tree 74, Maynard 36 (Boys)

Southside 50, Pocahontas 26 (Girls)

England 64, McCrory 57 (Girls)

England 48, McCrory 36 (Boys)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

