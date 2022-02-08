Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $835,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.

“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.

She was also ordered to pay back the school approximately $825,000 as restitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Jonesboro police is looking for Arthur Williams who walked away from St. Bernards Medical Center
Man who walked away from hospital found safe
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville announced earlier this year that he would seek the...
Rep. Hodges denies allegations, says he will stay in congressional race

Latest News

Terry McAbee is the Public Works Director for Paragould, and after a thirty-plus-year career,...
Paragould Public Works Director calls it a career
The district is aiming to upgrade building across all of its campuses
School looks to restructure bonds for upgrades
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine