Paragould Public Works Director calls it a career

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Terry McAbee is the Public Works Director for Paragould, and after a thirty-plus-year career, he is stepping away from a position he worked so hard to get.

McAbee first moved to Paragould when as a wide-eyed twenty-two-year-old. He said he was always a hard worker, and he showed that during his time on the garbage truck.

“I can remember my first day,” said McAbee. “I made it home that afternoon, I made it to the couch and that is where I woke up the next morning I was so worn out.”

His first job on the truck was just a stepping stone as he slowly moved up the ranks to find himself where he is today, a job that he never thought he would have.

“I just always wanted to work hard no matter what,” said McAbee “I think there is something to be said about looking back and being proud of what you have done, and I can say I feel that.”

When he looks back at his time, he remembers all the fun times with his coworkers but says he would not be where he is without them.

“It was all about work and taking care of our citizens,” said McAbee. At the end of the day, though, we are kind of like family just trying to have a good time and enjoy it, make the best of it.”

He said the past week since announcing his retirement has been kind of different, adding that it is going to be an adjustment for sure.

“I have enjoyed working for the city I really have,” said McAbee. I kind of hate having hang it up, but I would like to spend some time with my family and do some traveling.”

McAbee thanked the city for giving his family and him an incredible place to start their life. He added that no matter what you do, work hard because someone is always watching.

