Parents give input on West Memphis School District 4-day week proposal

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Parents in West Memphis, Arkansas are sounding off on the potential for a four-day school week.

The school district is hosting a series of parent forums, giving parents on each campus the chance to gather information.

A four-day school week is being considered for the 2022-23 school year. If you missed Monday night’s forum, the district has five more forums scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

