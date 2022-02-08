Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (2/8/22)
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Arkansas State basketball on the mic. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences.
Red Wolves men’s basketball (15-6, 6-3 SBC) is in 3rd place in the Sun Belt. They begin a four-game road swing at 2nd place Troy, tipoff is Thursday at 6:00pm. A-State heads to Mobile on Saturday to face South Alabama, tipoff is at 6:00pm.
Arkansas State women’s basketball (11-12, 4-6 SBC) snapped a five-game skid last night with a win at ULM. They’ll travel to Little Rock on Saturday, tipoff is at 2:00pm.
All A-State Sun Belt hoops games are streamed on ESPN+.
Balado & Rogers preview this week’s opponents and more.
