Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (2/8/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Arkansas State basketball on the mic. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences.

Red Wolves men’s basketball (15-6, 6-3 SBC) is in 3rd place in the Sun Belt. They begin a four-game road swing at 2nd place Troy, tipoff is Thursday at 6:00pm. A-State heads to Mobile on Saturday to face South Alabama, tipoff is at 6:00pm.

Arkansas State women’s basketball (11-12, 4-6 SBC) snapped a five-game skid last night with a win at ULM. They’ll travel to Little Rock on Saturday, tipoff is at 2:00pm.

All A-State Sun Belt hoops games are streamed on ESPN+.

Balado & Rogers preview this week’s opponents and more.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
Joseph Herrera's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday,...
Fugitive accused of holding woman hostage surrenders
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Ann Mead was in Magness dropping medication off for a friend she was attacked by a pitbull
Dog attack victim speaks out

Latest News

Arkansas men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 2/8/22 zoom press conference
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 2/8/22 zoom press conference
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas men’s basketball hosts #1 Auburn Tuesday night
Cross County All-State standout AJ Beale committed to Arkansas State on Thursday.
Cross County RB/WR/SS AJ Beale signs with Arkansas State