Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (2/8/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Arkansas State basketball on the mic. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences.

Red Wolves men’s basketball (15-6, 6-3 SBC) is in 3rd place in the Sun Belt. They begin a four-game road swing at 2nd place Troy, tipoff is Thursday at 6:00pm. A-State heads to Mobile on Saturday to face South Alabama, tipoff is at 6:00pm.

Arkansas State women’s basketball (11-12, 4-6 SBC) snapped a five-game skid last night with a win at ULM. They’ll travel to Little Rock on Saturday, tipoff is at 2:00pm.

All A-State Sun Belt hoops games are streamed on ESPN+.

Balado & Rogers preview this week’s opponents and more.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.