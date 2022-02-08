Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Researchers ask southeast Mo. residents to fill out earthquake survey

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the University of Missouri are studying ways that...
The Missouri Department of Transportation and the University of Missouri are studying ways that people would try to leave the Bootheel after a major quake.(KWCH)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Researchers need you to fill out their survey.

What would you do after a major earthquake on the New Madrid Fault?

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the University of Missouri are studying ways that people would try to leave the Bootheel after a major quake.

They are asking people who live in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Mississippi, Stoddard, Butler, New Madrid, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties to fill out an online survey to help them research how people would evacuate the Bootheel.

They said the more people who fill out the form, the better the information will be in the report.

The deadline to participate is February 14.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
Joseph Herrera's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday,...
Fugitive accused of holding woman hostage surrenders
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Ann Mead was in Magness dropping medication off for a friend she was attacked by a pitbull
Dog attack victim speaks out

Latest News

Olympics primetime events, February 8 on KAIT-NBC
America’s Jessie Diggins smashes women’s sprint for bronze
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
A September trial date has been set for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a...
Trial set for northwest Arkansas man photographed in Pelosi’s office
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
Arkansas men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 2/8/22 zoom press conference