School looks to restructure bonds for upgrades

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Technical School District asks their patrons to vote on if they are interested in the school restructuring their bonds to free up money for upgrades.

The restructuring will allow the district to pay a lower interest rate over a longer period of time, free up some spending cash, and not increase taxes.

Superintendent Gene Weeks said that this financial move could benefit the district.

“If our patrons are on board with it, we will put it out and hopefully we will get those favorable rates and really help our district financially without putting a tax burden on our patrons,” said Weeks.

Weeks said that the money will go towards eliminating some portable buildings and building true classrooms, and making upgrades on the roofs and exterior issues.

Before the restructuring can happen, all patrons are encouraged to vote Tuesday on whether they approve.

Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Courthouse lobby.

