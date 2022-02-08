Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

School looks to restructure bonds for upgrades

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Technical School District asks their patrons to vote on if they are interested in the school restructuring their bonds to free up money for upgrades.

The restructuring will allow the district to pay a lower interest rate over a longer period of time, free up some spending cash, and not increase taxes.

Superintendent Gene Weeks said that this financial move could benefit the district.

“If our patrons are on board with it, we will put it out and hopefully we will get those favorable rates and really help our district financially without putting a tax burden on our patrons,” said Weeks.

Weeks said that the money will go towards eliminating some portable buildings and building true classrooms, and making upgrades on the roofs and exterior issues.

Before the restructuring can happen, all patrons are encouraged to vote Tuesday on whether they approve.

Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Courthouse lobby.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Jonesboro police is looking for Arthur Williams who walked away from St. Bernards Medical Center
Man who walked away from hospital found safe
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville announced earlier this year that he would seek the...
Rep. Hodges denies allegations, says he will stay in congressional race

Latest News

Terry McAbee is the Public Works Director for Paragould, and after a thirty-plus-year career,...
Paragould Public Works Director calls it a career
Funding issues impact ambulance services
Ann Mead was in Magness dropping medication off for a friend she was attacked by a pitbull
Dog attack victim speaks out
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire