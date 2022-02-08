Energy Alert
Trial set for northwest Arkansas man photographed in Pelosi’s office

A September trial date has been set for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a...
A September trial date has been set for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.((Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A September trial date has been set for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Richard Barnett of Gravette was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6. Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

