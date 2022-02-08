Energy Alert
U.S. Steel to break ground on $3 billion steel mill

United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in Osceola, bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to the area.(U.S. Steel)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Local and state leaders, including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will gather in Mississippi County Tuesday morning to break ground on a new $3 billion steel mill.

The United States Steel Corporation announced in January the mill, located near Osceola, would create 900 jobs with annual salaries of more than $100,000.

The company expects to complete construction and have the mill fully operational sometime in 2024.

In January, Gov. Hutchinson said the mill will help lure the auto industry to the state.

Region 8 News will have a reporter at Tuesday’s groundbreaking.

