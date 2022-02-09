Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ambulances find different ways to get to patients

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the past couple of weeks, Northeast Arkansas has seen inclement weather and dangerous road conditions due to construction, ice, and sleet.

This has caused emergency drivers to rethink how they travel.

Huston Bowdon is the Ambulance Service manager at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. He says that all of this had made finding routes harder, but it’s nothing they aren’t prepared for.

“An example was the highway 34 closure,” Bowdon said. “We learned of that, and we immediately sat down and came up with a plan of routing around those areas, so we had that available to us.”

When they first hear of road closures, Bowdon and his crew make sure they have a plan in place for different roads they can take to ensure the quickest route possible.

He added that many of his ambulance drivers are local, which helps in the event that something comes up they did not know about.

“They know pretty much when it does happen, they know the area so they can map it out whether that is through GPS or just knowledge of the road,” Bowdon said.

Bowdon says that the most important thing is to always be prepared. He stressed in their job that the clock is ticking, and every second matters.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Joseph Herrera's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday,...
Fugitive accused of holding woman hostage surrenders
Ann Mead was in Magness dropping medication off for a friend she was attacked by a pitbull
Dog attack victim speaks out

Latest News

The district could break ground for the new building in four months
Westside Consolidated School District plans for new building
Crews were out early Tuesday taking down the pine trees along Highway 49 Tuesday morning.
Paragould tree removal looks to the future
Jonesboro Police say that a car with people inside was shot at on Nettleton Avenue and Flint...
Occupied vehicle shot at in evening shooting
Voters in the Batesville School District voted Tuesday to approve a bond restructure that will...
Batesville School District voters approve bond restructuring