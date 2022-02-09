Ambulances find different ways to get to patients

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the past couple of weeks, Northeast Arkansas has seen inclement weather and dangerous road conditions due to construction, ice, and sleet.

This has caused emergency drivers to rethink how they travel.

Huston Bowdon is the Ambulance Service manager at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. He says that all of this had made finding routes harder, but it’s nothing they aren’t prepared for.

“An example was the highway 34 closure,” Bowdon said. “We learned of that, and we immediately sat down and came up with a plan of routing around those areas, so we had that available to us.”

When they first hear of road closures, Bowdon and his crew make sure they have a plan in place for different roads they can take to ensure the quickest route possible.

He added that many of his ambulance drivers are local, which helps in the event that something comes up they did not know about.

“They know pretty much when it does happen, they know the area so they can map it out whether that is through GPS or just knowledge of the road,” Bowdon said.

Bowdon says that the most important thing is to always be prepared. He stressed in their job that the clock is ticking, and every second matters.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.