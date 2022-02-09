Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas man hugs again after 8 years

Thanks to a group of students at Arkansas State University, a man was able to hug again.
Thanks to a group of students at Arkansas State University, a man was able to hug again.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The happiness on a Northeast Arkansas man’s face showed how much a simple hug can mean.

The moment was made possible with the help of “HugAgain”, a tool created by a group of occupational therapy students at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

They never thought their class project would make such a huge impact.

“One of the things my dad wanted to do was to be able to hug again,” said Emily Sisco, Assistant Professor of Occupational Therapy at Arkansas State University.

Kevin Eubanks, Sisco’s dad, had a stroke 8 years ago, making it difficult to hug with both arms.

This year, Sisco wanted to give her students hands-on experience with working with a real client: Her dad.

“We Facetimed, and so he was able to tell the students how he missed fishing and how he missed spending time with his grandsons,” Sisco said.

Larissa Garcia, Lisa James, Erica Dexter, and Casey Parsons, along with the rest of the class, brainstormed ways to help Eubanks.

“Erica was pretty persistent,” James said. “She was like “Guys. I think this is it. This is the one, this is one we need to concentrate on”, and we all got on board with that.”

The group remembered Eubanks missed not being able to give a hug, so they looked for materials to fix that.

“Students created a piece of adaptive equipment which allowed him to do the thing he missed and desired to be able to do,” Sisco said.

The group found soft materials at home and figured out a way for Eubanks’ strong arm to support the other.

The “HugAgain” tool was born, and Eubanks was grateful for the creation.

Hours after Sisco posted the video of Eubanks, giving hugs to family and friends to see, millions of others were also happy Eubanks was able to hug again.

“It could be something that not just helps one, but a lot of clients,” Parsons said.

According to the CDC, over 700,000 people in the US have a stroke every year. 80% of those experience movement or mobility problems afterward.

“Everyone that is watching this can visualize using it and having the same reaction that he did,” Sisco said.

The group said a lot of people have reached out to their Facebook page to get a “HugAgain”.

They said they see everyone’s messages and they are looking at options to get them to more people that need their new creation.

For more information on the “HugAgain” tool, you can visit the students’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Joseph Herrera's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday,...
Fugitive accused of holding woman hostage surrenders
Ann Mead was in Magness dropping medication off for a friend she was attacked by a pitbull
Dog attack victim speaks out

Latest News

The district could break ground for the new building in four months
Westside Consolidated School District plans for new building
Crews were out early Tuesday taking down the pine trees along Highway 49 Tuesday morning.
Paragould tree removal looks to the future
As Northeast Arkansas has seen its fair share of inclement weather and dangerous road...
Ambulances find different ways to get to patients
For seven years, a Norfork woman worked at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office as a secretary....
Former sheriff’s employee arrested for fraud