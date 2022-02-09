Arkansas State sweeps SBC indoor track & field weekly honors

After a strong Sunday at the USA Invitational in Birmingham, the Arkansas State track and field teams swept the four Sun Belt Conference weekly honors, the league office announced Wednesday.

Jacob Pyeatt (men’s track), Bradley Jelmert (men’s field), Elizabeth Martin (women’s track) and Grace Flowers (women’s field) earned the distinctions for standout performances, giving the Red Wolves six total in the 2021-22 indoor season.

Pyeatt earned his first career weekly honor after clocking a time of 14:25.09 in the men’s 5000 meters on Sunday, which leads the Sun Belt by over 12 seconds entering the week. The Mountain Home, Ark., native’s mark is the second-fastest in school history and ranked seventh in the USTFCCCA’s Top 10 Marks of the Week in the event among four-year collegiate athletes.

Martin earned the first weekly honor of her career after posting a pair of solid runs on the track on Sunday, including a season-best time in the mile. She placed fourth in that event with a time of 5:00.08 before finishing the day with a mark of 2:22.12 in the 800 meters.

Jelmert moved into the top 15 in the NCAA on Sunday, clearing a career-best 5.36m (17-7.0) to head up a 1-2 finish for A-State in the men’s pole vault. The Watchung, N.J., product’s mark is tied for sixth in program indoor history and surpassed his previous overall best (indoor and outdoor combined) by 10 centimeters (4 inches). Jelmert is currently tied for 15th in Division I and ranks second in the conference.

Flowers enjoyed a standout performance on her birthday on Sunday in Birmingham, recording a pair of season-best marks in the shot put and weight throw. The Tulsa, Okla., native placed third in the shot put with a toss of 15.14m (49-8.5) before ending the day with toss of 19.63m (64-5.0) to place fourth in the weight throw. Her mark in the latter event was the best by a Sun Belt athlete during the week, and she currently ranks third in the league in both events.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Friday and Saturday in a pair of meets, with some traveling to Pittsburg, Kan., for the Indoor Gorilla Classic, while others will compete at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn.

