Batesville School District voters approve bond restructuring

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in the Batesville School District voted Tuesday to approve a bond restructure that will not increase taxes.

According to Batesville School District Communications Coordinator Megan Renihan, the measure passed 686 for to 185 against.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester said the district would get about $14 million from the bond restructuring.

The state has awarded the district $5 million to go toward a new auditorium and classrooms.

The Batesville School District was also awarded $3.5 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

Officials said those funds would go for a cafeteria and kitchen.

