Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Batesville School District voters approve bond restructuring

Voters in the Batesville School District voted Tuesday to approve a bond restructure that will...
Voters in the Batesville School District voted Tuesday to approve a bond restructure that will not increase taxes.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in the Batesville School District voted Tuesday to approve a bond restructure that will not increase taxes.

According to Batesville School District Communications Coordinator Megan Renihan, the measure passed 686 for to 185 against.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester said the district would get about $14 million from the bond restructuring.

The state has awarded the district $5 million to go toward a new auditorium and classrooms.

The Batesville School District was also awarded $3.5 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

Officials said those funds would go for a cafeteria and kitchen.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Joseph Herrera's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday,...
Fugitive accused of holding woman hostage surrenders
Ann Mead was in Magness dropping medication off for a friend she was attacked by a pitbull
Dog attack victim speaks out

Latest News

The district could break ground for the new building in four months
Westside Consolidated School District plans for new building
Crews were out early Tuesday taking down the pine trees along Highway 49 Tuesday morning.
Paragould tree removal looks to the future
Jonesboro Police say that a car with people inside was shot at on Nettleton Avenue and Flint...
Occupied vehicle shot at in evening shooting
As Northeast Arkansas has seen its fair share of inclement weather and dangerous road...
Ambulances find different ways to get to patients