Baxter County, Ark. employees receive pay raise, additional benefits

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County Quorum Court approved a $2 per-hour raise plus additional paid time off to all county employees at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

It was the third consecutive meeting the court has discussed the issue, which was approved in January, only to later be vetoed by County Judge Mickey Pendergrass. The decision will apply to employees, across all departments and come at an annual cost of $612,332 to the county, according to KTLO. The decision also establishes a $1 million employee liability fund.

It was almost a year ago that Baxter County approved a pay raise for all employees beginning at the start of 2022.

”So what we proposed in our original budget was a $1/hour increase across the board in every department,” said Judge Pendergrass. “We were ready to pass that in the budget when the county sheriff decided to double down on that in his two departments.”

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery brought the idea to remove deputies and jailers off the county pay scale to help retention and recruitment.

”We have lost numerous officers over the years that have worked for us,” said Sheriff Montgomery. “(They) would then go work for Gassville or Mountain Home. Because it was on average a $5,000-6,000 pay raise just to walk across the street.”

Judge Pendergrass says the decision will put a strain on the county budget, which has been in good standing with continued increases in revenue across the county, over the last 24 months. The judges veto to extend additional paid time off was ultimately overridden by the court, with a vote of 9-1.

”It’s been a great thing over the last two years, being able to give a $1 per-hour extra and now these $2 extra,” said David Shultz, director of the Baxter County Office of Emergency Management. ‘That’s only going to help us get more candidates, more experienced candidates, to come in here and dispatch.”

Following the courts decision, paid time off additions will go into effect immediately with the $2 per-hour raise going into effect March 1 for all employees.

”At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what we’re making, what our benefits are,” said Shultz. “Our job and our concern are the 40,0000-plus people outside these walls.”

