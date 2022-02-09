Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. employees receive pay raise, additional benefits

Baxter County Quorum Court approved a $2/hour raise plus additional benefits for all county...
Baxter County Quorum Court approved a $2/hour raise plus additional benefits for all county employees at its monthly meeting Tuesday.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County Quorum Court approved a $2 per-hour raise plus additional paid time off to all county employees at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

It was the third consecutive meeting the court has discussed the issue, which was approved in January, only to later be vetoed by County Judge Mickey Pendergrass. The decision will apply to employees, across all departments and come at an annual cost of $612,332 to the county, according to KTLO. The decision also establishes a $1 million employee liability fund.

It was almost a year ago that Baxter County approved a pay raise for all employees beginning at the start of 2022.

”So what we proposed in our original budget was a $1/hour increase across the board in every department,” said Judge Pendergrass. “We were ready to pass that in the budget when the county sheriff decided to double down on that in his two departments.”

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery brought the idea to remove deputies and jailers off the county pay scale to help retention and recruitment.

”We have lost numerous officers over the years that have worked for us,” said Sheriff Montgomery. “(They) would then go work for Gassville or Mountain Home. Because it was on average a $5,000-6,000 pay raise just to walk across the street.”

Judge Pendergrass says the decision will put a strain on the county budget, which has been in good standing with continued increases in revenue across the county, over the last 24 months. The judges veto to extend additional paid time off was ultimately overridden by the court, with a vote of 9-1.

”It’s been a great thing over the last two years, being able to give a $1 per-hour extra and now these $2 extra,” said David Shultz, director of the Baxter County Office of Emergency Management. ‘That’s only going to help us get more candidates, more experienced candidates, to come in here and dispatch.”

Following the courts decision, paid time off additions will go into effect immediately with the $2 per-hour raise going into effect March 1 for all employees.

”At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what we’re making, what our benefits are,” said Shultz. “Our job and our concern are the 40,0000-plus people outside these walls.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
Crews search lake for missing person
Crews search lake for missing man
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
For seven years, a Norfork woman worked at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office as a secretary....
Former sheriff’s employee arrested for fraud
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

During his visit to the nation's capitol, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Body met with Arkansas...
Craighead County Sheriff discusses combatting crime
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Arkansas State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Jonesboro police officer.
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
COVID Conversation: Topics of discussion
REPLAY: COVID conversations with Dr. Shane Speights