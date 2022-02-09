More Nice Weather Before a Cold Weekend

More 50s than 60s today after last night’s weak front. Southerly winds push us back into the 60s on Friday with some a few degrees away from the 70s. Enjoy it because colder air arrives for the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s. Any rain or flurries along the stronger cold front will be brief and very light. Our next warming trend starts early next week as highs return to the 60s ahead of a strong storm system. Right now, heavy rain looks like a larger threat than any winter weather or severe weather, but we’ll have to watch the track of this system closely.

