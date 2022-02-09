Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

More Nice Weather Before a Cold Weekend

February 10th, 2022
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (2/9/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More 50s than 60s today after last night’s weak front. Southerly winds push us back into the 60s on Friday with some a few degrees away from the 70s. Enjoy it because colder air arrives for the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s. Any rain or flurries along the stronger cold front will be brief and very light. Our next warming trend starts early next week as highs return to the 60s ahead of a strong storm system. Right now, heavy rain looks like a larger threat than any winter weather or severe weather, but we’ll have to watch the track of this system closely.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
Crews search lake for missing person
Crews search lake for missing man
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
For seven years, a Norfork woman worked at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office as a secretary....
Former sheriff’s employee arrested for fraud
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
A little more than a week after announcing it would close two tornado recovery centers, FEMA...
FEMA closing Trumann recovery center
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/9)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/9)
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast