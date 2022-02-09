Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shutdown Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 63
For seven years, a Norfork woman worked at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office as a secretary....
Former sheriff’s employee arrested for fraud
Jonesboro Police say that a car with people inside was shot at on Nettleton Avenue and Flint...
Occupied vehicle shot at in evening shooting
Larry Emison served most of his working career at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office for 24...
Former Craighead County sheriff dies
A Greene County man is being held without bond after investigators said he sent “inappropriate”...
Man arrested for internet stalking of a child

Latest News

In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd