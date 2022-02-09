Energy Alert
Couple killed in early morning crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:50 a.m. Feb. 9 on Highway 115 in Randolph County.

Benny Burgess, 58, of Maynard was southbound when his 2008 Chevy van left the roadway and began to roll. The van struck a power pole before coming to a rest.

Burgess and his passenger, 63-year-old Nita Burgess, died in the crash.

