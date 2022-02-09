Crash shuts down Highway 63
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Feb. 9 just south of State Highway 91, about two miles east of Hoxie.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website, the two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes of traffic.
A spokesperson said injuries had been reported but could not provide specifics. However, Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said there was at least one fatality.
Coggins added that a sheriff’s deputy responding to the scene was involved in another crash
No word on when the highway will reopen.
