Crash shuts down Highway 63

Arkansas State Police shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County Wednesday morning following a...
Arkansas State Police shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash.(Hawaii News Now)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Feb. 9 just south of State Highway 91, about two miles east of Hoxie.

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down U.S. Highway 63.
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down U.S. Highway 63.(IDriveArkansas.com)

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website, the two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes of traffic.

A spokesperson said injuries had been reported but could not provide specifics. However, Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said there was at least one fatality.

Coggins added that a sheriff’s deputy responding to the scene was involved in another crash

No word on when the highway will reopen.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details become available.

