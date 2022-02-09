Crash shuts down Highway 63

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Feb. 9 just south of State Highway 91, about two miles east of Hoxie.

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down U.S. Highway 63. (IDriveArkansas.com)

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website, the two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes of traffic.

A spokesperson said injuries had been reported but could not provide specifics. However, Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said there was at least one fatality.

Coggins added that a sheriff’s deputy responding to the scene was involved in another crash

No word on when the highway will reopen.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details become available.

