Crews search lake for missing person

Crews search lake for missing person
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search and rescue crews are combing a Mississippi County lake, searching for a missing person.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they were searching Lake Newark near Luxora.

The Luxora Police Department and the Blytheville Emergency Squad are assisting in the search.

The sheriff’s office provided no further details.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

