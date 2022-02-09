Crews search lake for missing person

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search and rescue crews are combing a Mississippi County lake, searching for a missing person.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they were searching Lake Newark near Luxora.

The Luxora Police Department and the Blytheville Emergency Squad are assisting in the search.

The sheriff’s office provided no further details.

