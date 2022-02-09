Feb. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Today looks even better than yesterday as temperatures rise to around 60°. Sunshine continues this week with only a few clouds at times.

A weak cold front drops temperatures briefly on Thursday before highs go back as high as the mid-60s on Friday. Colder air moves in for the weekend along with the chance for a quick shower or some flurries along the front Saturday morning.

After a chilly weekend, more 50s are expected early next week. Our next storm system starts to arrive as we head into the last few days of next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Chase Gage will have a live report from Brookland about a recent change to the speed limit.

Request for re-testing DNA from West Memphis Three murder scene denied.

Some taxpayers will see less on their tax return this year.

Hogs Topple #1 Tigers in Front of Record Crowd.

details on these stories and more

