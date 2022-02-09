Energy Alert
FEMA closing Trumann recovery center

A little more than a week after announcing it would close two tornado recovery centers, FEMA announced Wednesday it would also close the one in Poinsett County.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A little more than a week after announcing it would close two tornado recovery centers, FEMA announced Wednesday it would also close the one in Poinsett County.

The joint State/FEMA Disaster Recover Center in Trumann, 104 N. Parkview Dr., will permanently close on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The hours of operation will remain the same until it closes, according to Wednesday’s news release.

Until then, survivors of the Dec. 10 tornadoes can meet one-on-one with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and state and local agencies for disaster assistance.

The DRCs in Monette and Newport closed last week.

