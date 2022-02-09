Former Craighead County sheriff dies

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that former sheriff Larry Donald “Doodle” Emison, of Jonesboro, died on Monday, Feb. 7 at the age of 79.

Born on Feb. 7, 1943, Emison served most of his working career at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years, where he worked as Sheriff from 1989 to 1997.

2/7/43 - 2/7/22 The Craighead County Sheriffs Office is sadden by the loss of one of our own. Sheriff Larry Emison served his community honorably as Sheriff from 1989-1997. Rest easy Sheriff. Posted by Craighead County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Survivors include his wife Sharon Emison, son Larry Todd Emison and wife Wendey of Mountain Home, daughter CarolAnne Sacry of Washington, and grandchildren T. J. Emison of Jonesboro, Cooper Liles of Mountain Home, and Bryon Sacry and Az Annie Cora Sacry of Montana.

According to Emison’s obituary, funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the Emerson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.