Forrest City & Southside are the Hot Shots of the Week (1/31/22 - 2/2/22)

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week. 2,105 votes were cast on the KAIT8.com sports page.

Boys Winner: Forrest City

Forrest City beat Blytheville in the boys ballot by 217 votes. Servio Fisher steals and outlets ahead, Kesean Washington finishes with hoop and the harm. The Mustangs beat Wynne 60-26 on February 1st. Forrest City is in 1st place in the 4A-5.

Girls Winner: Southside

Southside beat Wynne in the girls ballot by 220 votes. Alexa Blevins escapes a triple team, nice feed leads to a Olivia Allen three. The Lady Southerners won 56-47 on January 31st. Southside is 22-1, 4A-3 regular season champions, and on a 21 game winning streak.

