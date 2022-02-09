Energy Alert
Greene County Tech School District passes bond restructure

New opportunities could be coming to the Greene County Tech School District thanks to a vote Tuesday night.
New opportunities could be coming to the Greene County Tech School District thanks to a vote Tuesday night.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - New opportunities could be coming to the Greene County Tech School District thanks to a vote Tuesday night.

The school district held a vote over a restructuring of their current bonds.

According to Superintendent Gene Weeks, the vote passed on a 330 to 113 vote.

Officials say the vote will help toward building and expanding on each of the school district’s campuses to enhance safety, security, and athletics without increasing the community’s annual property taxes.

They urge that the current millage rate will remain the same and that this is not a tax increase.

