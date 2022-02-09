Energy Alert
High school wrestler gives opponent a special moment during dual meet

Newtown's Marc Maurath went back out onto the mat for a special match against James Dutkowski. Thanks to Todd Piccuillo for sharing the video with Channel 3.
By Rob Polansky and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A display of sportsmanship during a high school wrestling meet is getting a lot of attention.

At the end of a dual meet in Connecticut, an athlete went back on the mat for a featured match against a player for the other team.

He helped the player, who has special needs, achieve one of his goals of pinning an opponent.

“I’ve seen these kinds of moments play out on social media before, but never in person,” said Todd Piccuilo, who shared the video he posted to Facebook with WFSB. “Everyone in the gym tonight is better for being there to see this.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

