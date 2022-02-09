Energy Alert
Jason Smith announces run for re-election

Missouri Republican Jason Smith is not running for a U.S. Senate seat.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Republican Jason Smith is not running for a U.S. Senate seat.

It's time for real change

Too many politicians are trying to climb their way up the ladder instead of making real change. I am running for reelection to fire Nancy Pelosi and put the American people back in charge.

Posted by Jason Smith on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The Representative for Missouri’s 8th District announced he’d seek re-election in the House in a campaign-style video posted on Facebook on Wednesday, February 9.

Smith had been considering a run for Senate after Republican Senator Roy Blunt announced he would not seek re-election.

