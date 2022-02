JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro City Medical Director and Dean of NYITCOM at A-State Dr. Shane Speights will discuss COVID-19 and the Omicron variant with the Region 8 News Digital News Desk at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Speights will answer questions on several topics surrounding COVID-19, including the Omicron variant and COVID vaccinations.

