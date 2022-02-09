Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

More than 9,800 feral hogs removed in Mo. feral hog elimination partnership

The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in...
The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in 2021.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - 9,857 feral hogs were removed in 2021 through the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, that makes the total number of feral hogs eliminated more than 54,000 since 2016.

The partnership is made up of 13 federal and state agencies, along with numerous agriculture and conservation organizations.

“I’m really proud of the progress that the Partnership trappers have made,” said the Partnership Incident Commander Jason Jensen. “In 2021, we covered over double the number of acres and worked with double the number of landowners. Despite the increased effort and efficiency, the number of hogs removed was down by nearly 3,000 hogs. We anticipated we’d get to this point but not necessarily this quick. This is a positive indicator of the progress being made and a declining hog population. "

According to the MDC, partnership employees helped 1,308 landowners and scouted more than 3 million acres for feral hog damage in 2021.

They said the top counties where feral hogs were removed include Iron County with 1,940 hogs, Wayne County with 1,329 hogs and Reynolds County with 1,268 hogs.

The Department said the feral hog’s range is in at least 35 states, including Missouri. They’re mostly found in the southern portion of the state and across at least 17 counties.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shutdown Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 63
For seven years, a Norfork woman worked at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office as a secretary....
Former sheriff’s employee arrested for fraud
Jonesboro Police say that a car with people inside was shot at on Nettleton Avenue and Flint...
Occupied vehicle shot at in evening shooting
Larry Emison served most of his working career at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office for 24...
Former Craighead County sheriff dies
A Greene County man is being held without bond after investigators said he sent “inappropriate”...
Man arrested for internet stalking of a child

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health tracks flu cases each week with a report that shows...
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on flu season
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shutdown Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 63
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Henry J. Phillips of Forrest City.
Silver Alert canceled for missing man
Speights will answer questions on several topics surrounding COVID-19, including the Omicron...
LIVE at 6:30: COVID conversations
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims