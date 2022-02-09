Really Nice Weather

Energy Alert
February 9th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Today looks even better than yesterday as temperatures rise to around 60°. Sunshine continues this week with only a few clouds at times. A weak cold front drops temperatures briefly on Thursday before highs go back as high as the mid-60s on Friday. Colder air moves in for the weekend along with the chance for a quick shower or some flurries along the front Saturday morning. After a chilly weekend, more 50s are expected early next week. Our next storm system starts to arrive as we head into the last few days of next week.

