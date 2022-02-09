Energy Alert
Notae, Arkansas Upset No. 1 Auburn 80-76 In Overtime

Arkansas players JD Notae, left, and Kamani Johnson (20) celebrate with fans after defeating...
Arkansas players JD Notae, left, and Kamani Johnson (20) celebrate with fans after defeating Auburn 80-76 in overtime following an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Chip Souza - Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 28 points and unranked Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of the extra period in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No. 1-ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.

Auburn (22-2, 10-1) had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November. Jabari Smith scored 20 points and Wendell Green Jr. had 19 for the Tigers.

Arkansas led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Tigers rallied within 28-25 at the break.

Auburn took a 64-59 lead on a 3-pointer by Green with under three minutes left. But Arkansas came back to tie it at 66 when Jaylin Williams scored underneath in the final half-minute of the second half.

The Tigers had the ball with 20 seconds left but could only get a long 3-point try by Green at the buzzer.

In overtime, Auburn took a 68-66 lead on an putback by Allen Flanigan, then later went ahead 70-69 when Dylan Cardwell picked up a loose ball in the lane and scored.

The Razorbacks scored the next seven points, all on foul shots by Williams and Notae. Williams finished with 13.

Smith kept the Tigers close with a pair of 3s, the last pulling them within 78-76. But Arkansas nailed down the upset with four more from the free-throw line to claim the win.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Will host Texas A&M on Saturday.

Arkansas: Will be at Alabama on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

