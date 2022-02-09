Occupied vehicle shot at in evening shooting
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Flint Street.
Authorities said a car was shot up with people inside. However, no one was hurt.
Witnesses at the scene got a tag for a suspect car, but no arrests have been made.
As of 8:50 p.m., authorities said the scene has been cleared.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.
