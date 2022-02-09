Paragould tree removal looks to the future

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday morning, you could see crews along Highway 49 taking down large pine trees next to Linwood Cemetery, with plans to plant new trees.

The pine trees caused traffic issues when there was severe weather, with ice not melting off the road or the needles causing drivers to swerve.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said they will improve that stretch.

“When we talked about removing those trees, we wanted to make sure we put something back,” Agee said. “That was going to be beneficial for the cemetery but also will be moved back far enough so there will be no traffic concerns when those trees mature.”

Agee added that the city will plant red maple trees along that strip and throughout the cemetery in a project that aims to help keep the cemetery a beautiful spot.

