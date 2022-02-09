Energy Alert
Pfizer to study COVID-19 pill for kids

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.((Pfizer via AP) | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - Pfizer is working to get its COVID-19 fighting pill used in more people.

Paxlovid is currently authorized to treat COVID-19 in high-risk individuals 12 and older.

Pfizer is planning to study the drug in children age 6 to 18.

The pharmaceutical giant is also awaiting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on the pill for the groups it is currently authorized to treat.

The company said it expects that decision in the second half of the year.

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer said the company is also working on a next generation pill to help treat COVID-19.

