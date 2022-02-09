School district asking for feedback on alternative school calendar

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola School District is asking for the community’s feedback on implementing an alternative school calendar.

According to Act 688 of HB 1237, a public school district board of directors may elect to implement an alternate school calendar.

The school district wants to determine if parents would rather have their proposed alternative school calendar or stick with the traditional calendar.

To view the proposed changes and to cast your vote, click here.

