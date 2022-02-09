Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for missing man

Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Henry J. Phillips of Forrest City.
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Henry J. Phillips of Forrest City.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Forrest City man.

The Forrest City Police Department requested activation of the alert Wednesday for 59-year-old Henry J. Phillips.

Police said Wednesday that Phillips was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the 1000-block of Fordham Street near the Forrest City High School.

He was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, dark blue joggers, black house shoes with black socks, and a heart monitor.

Phillips is described as 5′7″ and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Forrest City police at 870-633-3434.

