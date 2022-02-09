Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Westside Consolidated School District plans for new building

The district could break ground for the new building in four months
The district could break ground for the new building in four months(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent census data shows that in Northeast Arkansas, Craighead County grew about 14-percent within the past decade.

However, growth sometimes means that schools run out of room.

Westside Consolidated School District Superintendent Scott Gauntt said the district has seen more students over the years, leading to the addition of portable classrooms on campus.

The district started the discussion of a new high school building almost three years ago, but now, it is almost time to see it happen.

“It’ll be 11 new classrooms. So, we will move some of our classroom space from the current building into the new building,” Gauntt said. “We will also be able to move some of the classrooms in the portable building out of those portable buildings into the new spaces.”

He said they hope to break ground on the school in four months.

The district is using the $2.1 million they received from the state to help fund this project. The rest of the project will be funded through the school district.

Gauntt added they are not asking for a millage for this at all.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Joseph Herrera's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday,...
Fugitive accused of holding woman hostage surrenders
Ann Mead was in Magness dropping medication off for a friend she was attacked by a pitbull
Dog attack victim speaks out

Latest News

New opportunities could be coming to the Greene County Tech School District thanks to a vote...
Greene County Tech School District passes bond restructure
Thanks to a group of students at Arkansas State University, a man was able to hug again.
Arkansas man hugs again after 8 years
Crews were out early Tuesday taking down the pine trees along Highway 49 Tuesday morning.
Paragould tree removal looks to the future
Jonesboro Police say that a car with people inside was shot at on Nettleton Avenue and Flint...
Occupied vehicle shot at in evening shooting