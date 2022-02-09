Westside Consolidated School District plans for new building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent census data shows that in Northeast Arkansas, Craighead County grew about 14-percent within the past decade.

However, growth sometimes means that schools run out of room.

Westside Consolidated School District Superintendent Scott Gauntt said the district has seen more students over the years, leading to the addition of portable classrooms on campus.

The district started the discussion of a new high school building almost three years ago, but now, it is almost time to see it happen.

“It’ll be 11 new classrooms. So, we will move some of our classroom space from the current building into the new building,” Gauntt said. “We will also be able to move some of the classrooms in the portable building out of those portable buildings into the new spaces.”

He said they hope to break ground on the school in four months.

The district is using the $2.1 million they received from the state to help fund this project. The rest of the project will be funded through the school district.

Gauntt added they are not asking for a millage for this at all.

