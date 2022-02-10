2 Sumatran tigers join Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is adding two new tigers, Gusti and Dari, with hopes of expanding the Sumatran tiger population through a breeding program.

The zoo says these tigers will serve as ambassadors to educate the public on their need for conservation to ensure their survival.

Gusti is a male tiger who is 4 years old.

Dari is the female tiger and is 7 years old.

The pair come after the zoo’s 16-year-old Sumatran tiger Ratu died mid-January.

Memphis Zoo's Sumatran tiger Ratu dies (Memphis Zoo)

