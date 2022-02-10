3rd place Arkansas State men’s basketball faces 2nd place Troy Thursday night

A-State begins a four game road trip Thursday at Troy. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

A-State is 15-0 when shooting a higher field goal percentage than their opponent this season. The Red Wolves are 15-1, the lone loss in overtime at Louisiana, when shooting 40 percent or better from the field. A-State is 15-1, unbeaten in regulation when scoring 65 or more points. The Red Wolves are 13-2 when out-rebounding their opponent. When Caleb Fields makes a free throw this season, A-State has a 11-2 record.

Norchad Omier is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebound average at 12.2 rebounds per game. Omier had 10 consecutive double-doubles tied with Armando Bacot of North Carolina for the longest streak this season. Omier set an arena record with 26 rebounds against ULM, two shy of the single-game program record. He had 10 offensive and 16 defensive rebounds, the fourth occasion this season in which a player had double-figure offensive and defensive rebounds. Omier leads the Sun Belt and is top 10 nationally in: 2nd in field-goal percentage (.659), 2nd in offensive rebounds per game (4.38), 4th in rebounds per game (12.1), 6th in double-doubles (15) and 8th in defensive rebounds per game (7.76).

Marquis Eaton is the third Sun Belt Conference player since 1992-93 to have at least 1,500 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career. Eaton ranks fourth nationally in free throw percentage (92.6 percent). He made 40 consecutive free throws, most in program history, before a miss against UT Arlington to become the 56th NCAA Division I player with a streak of at least 40 consecutive free throws made. Eaton (1,579) is 73 points shy of Don Scaife (1971-75) for fourth on A-State’s all-time scoring list.

With eight points at Appalachian State, Desi Sills eclipsed the 1,000 point plateau in his career spanning Arkansas (2018-21) and A-State (2021-22). He has 1,037 career points in 119 games played. A-State is 11-1 this season when Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills combine for 25 or more points. The duo has combined to average 25.6 points this season.

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 66-75 (.468).

SERIES HISTORY: TROY

A-State and Troy are set to meet for the first time since Jan. 25, 2020, a span of 748 days. In 24 games between the two sides, Troy holds a 13-11 advantage, including a 6-5 edge in games played in Troy. A-State has won the last two meetings in the series, ending a four-game streak for the Trojans. Three of the last five matchups have been decided in overtime. Only four players on the current roster have played against Troy with Caleb Fields (2 games) leading the way averaging 12.5 points per game. Marquis Eaton has played five games against the Trojans and averages 11.2 points. Christian Willis (3 games) and Antwon Jackson (2 games) have also played against Troy. A-State is in its 31st season of play in the Sun Belt Conference with a record of 251-269 (.483). The Red Wolves are 165-100 (.623) at home and 86-170 (.336) on the road in SBC games.

