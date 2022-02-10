Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

60,000 bees stolen from grocery company’s pollinator field

60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company.
60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company.(Courtesy: USDA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery store company’s field in Pennsylvania, the company said.

The bees were said to be stolen in Carlisle between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, Pennlive.com reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the Giant Company’s community impact manager, Jessica Groves, said that the bees were an essential part of the local food chain that is suffering a declining bee population.

“We are extremely disappointed that this happened and are continuing to cooperate with Middlesex Township Police Department,” Groves said.

In 2021, beekeepers in the state reported a loss of 41% of their populations, which was less than the national average loss of 45.5% of bees between April 2020 and 2021.

The nationwide loss of bee populations is causing serious concerns with the agricultural industry and environmentalists because about one-third of the United States’ food supply relies on bees to pollinate plants, the newspaper said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
Crews search lake for missing person
Crews search lake for missing man
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
For seven years, a Norfork woman worked at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office as a secretary....
Former sheriff’s employee arrested for fraud
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

An 18-year-old is accused of using four or five underage kids, as young as 13 years old, as...
18-year-old arrested for using underage kids as drug runners
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Arkansas State Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
20 of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truck blockade at U.S.-Canadian border shuts auto plants