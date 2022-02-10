Energy Alert
Amazon slated to open location in NWA

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A new 60,000-square-foot facility in Northwest Arkansas will help one of the world’s largest shipping and technology companies provide several hundred jobs in the area.

According to content partner KNWA, Amazon will build a last-mile facility in Lowell.

Company officials said the delivery station will help deliver to customers and will be the last stop before packages are sent to customers.

At the stations, employees go through packages and sort them before getting them ready for delivery routes. The packages are then placed into vehicles and are sent to customers.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

