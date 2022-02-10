Amazon slated to open location in NWA

LOWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A new 60,000-square-foot facility in Northwest Arkansas will help one of the world’s largest shipping and technology companies provide several hundred jobs in the area.

According to content partner KNWA, Amazon will build a last-mile facility in Lowell.

Company officials said the delivery station will help deliver to customers and will be the last stop before packages are sent to customers.

At the stations, employees go through packages and sort them before getting them ready for delivery routes. The packages are then placed into vehicles and are sent to customers.

