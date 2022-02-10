Arkansas State football reveals 2022 spring practice schedule
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football revealed their spring practice schedule.
Butch Jones’ Red Wolves will take the field on Sunday, March 13th. The scarlet & black will have 15 sessions. The Pack Day Spring Game is Saturday, April 23rd at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Arkansas State Football - 2022 Spring Practice Schedule
March 13th
March 14th
March 16th
March 29th
March 31st
April 2nd
April 5th
April 7th
April 9th
April 12th
April 14th
April 16th
April 19th
April 21st
April 23rd (Spring Game)
