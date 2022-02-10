Energy Alert
Arkansas State football reveals 2022 spring practice schedule

Red Wolves practice
Red Wolves practice(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football revealed their spring practice schedule.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves will take the field on Sunday, March 13th. The scarlet & black will have 15 sessions. The Pack Day Spring Game is Saturday, April 23rd at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Spring Practice Schedule

March 13th

March 14th

March 16th

March 29th

March 31st

April 2nd

April 5th

April 7th

April 9th

April 12th

April 14th

April 16th

April 19th

April 21st

April 23rd (Spring Game)

