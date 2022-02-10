Craighead County Sheriff discusses combatting crime

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd was in attendance this week at the National Sheriffs’ Association 2022 Winter Conference.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Boyd, along with Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association Director Scott Bradley, spoke with Sen. John Boozman about the increase in crime and what actions are being taken to ensure the community is being protected.

I appreciate the hard work law enforcement does daily. Today I talked to @craigheadso Sheriff Marty Boyd and @ARSheriffs Director Scott Bradley about the increase in crime and action we’re taking to ensure those protecting and serving have all they need to keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/tXSIUKiYHA — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) February 8, 2022

One of the topics discussed was federal funding.

Back in 2021, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge donated $500,000 to the Law Enforcement Public Safety Equipment Grant program. The intent was to help law enforcement agencies, detention centers, and other groups around the state with getting equipment such as body cameras, bulletproof vests, and training for potentially dangerous situations.

According to Sheriff Boyd, the amount was not enough.

“Once we opened up the application process, we have over $5 million asked through the state,” he said. “So $500,000 didn’t last that long, unfortunately.”

However, Sheriff Boyd said this demonstrated that there is certainly a need for additional funding.

“We talked to them at great lengths about if we could find some federal funding that could be directed towards that grant for Arkansas,” he said.

Another topic of discussion at Tuesday’s meeting was the amount of crime. Sheriff Boyd says the entire nation has seen an upswing in crime recently.

“We heard one statistic this week that across the nation, we were up 41% in violent crimes,” he said. “We’re seeing the same thing at home with the uptick.”

Sheriff Boyd said he is looking into different ways into getting a federal partnership to help with combatting the crime wave.

The meeting also touched upon issues with the prison system. That includes managing prison capacity.

Sheriff Boyd strongly emphasized the need for new facilities to be built to avoid overcrowding.

“We have so many inmates backed up in county jails that should be in the penitentiary right now,” he said. “It’s hard for us to manage our jails.”

Although it was unclear if there could be any significant change as a result of the meeting, Sheriff Boyd said that communication is the key to getting the conversation going.

“We’re not talking to all levels involved. You know, local, county, city, state,” he said. “We need everyone engaged and understand what everyone’s issue is.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.