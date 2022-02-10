Energy Alert
Doctors stress whether at-home COVID test does the trick

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With many people starting to get their at-home COVID testing kit in the mail, it has people questioning their effectiveness.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, the Director of Infectious Diseases for Baptist Memorial Healthcare, says that the at-home test is less sensitive than the RNA tests, and how that is actually a good thing.

“The RNA test is not really helpful sometimes,” said Threlkeld. “The test could show a positive test for three to four weeks even after you’re not contagious.”

Dr. Threlkeld said the at-home test is very accurate when it comes to a positive test, adding that if it’s positive, do not go out and get another test and risk infecting others.

A negative test is where some of the issues could be, Dr. Threlkeld says. He says that there is a chance it could be too early in the infection to be caught on the at-home test.

“Most of the time if it’s negative, you are in the clear,” said Threlkeld. “There are times, though, where you could still feel sick after a negative test, in that case, give it about a day and if you still feel bad think about taking a second test or going to a doctor.”

Threlkeld added that these tests are hugely important in stopping the spread of the virus because now, people no longer have to leave their home to find out if they have COVID.

