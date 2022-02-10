Feb. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Sunshine continues this week with only a few clouds at times. A weak cold front drops temperatures briefly on Thursday.

We will see highs tomorrow in the low to mid 50s. Highs climb back into the 60s for Friday.

Colder air moves in for the weekend along with the chance for a quick shower or some flurries along the front Saturday morning.

After a chilly weekend, more 50s are expected early next week. Our next storm system starts to arrive as we head into the last few days of next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

We’ll have a live report from the Jonesboro Police Department after a late night shooting injures a police officer and another person.

The Craighead County Sheriff discusses combatting crime.

More than a month after the Little Rock police chief fired his gun at a shooting suspect, there are still questions that linger.

Travel nurses have been essential in the fight against covid-19 but now some lawmakers want to limit how much money they can make

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.