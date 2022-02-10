Health officials cautious as COVID trends down

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The battle to fight COVID continues, but now, the trends are going in what seems to be the right direction.

“We’re seeing a positive trend in terms of our patients who are hospitalized because of COVID-19,” said Mitchell Nail, media relations for St. Bernard’s Healthcare.

Weeks ago, St. Bernards Medical Center was up 45% in COVID hospitalizations, according to Nail.

On Wednesday, the numbers sat at 88 COVID hospitalizations, which is down.

“In the last week, we have had anywhere from a 20 to a 25 percent drop in hospitalizations,” he said.

Other hospitals are also seeing encouraging signs.

Hospitalizations dropped around 100,000. Something not seen in over a month, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Over the past three weeks, daily cases are down over 65%. Hospital admissions are down 40%,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

Although the lights are slowly turning green, caution signs are not too far away.

“Keeping our fingers crossed that we are on the other side of this, of the worst of this. But again, you can’t let your guard down,” said Nail.

Hospitalizations are down from where they were, but still high.

People are still dying from the virus. Officials say 13 St. Bernards patients have passed away in the last week from COVID.

“This is still a really serious and really deadly virus,” he said.

Health leaders are saying the trends are showing more signs of “the end” of the pandemic.

Nail was asked what that looks like for the hospital.

He said it looks like a lower capacity at the hospital and its employees getting a break from long hours.

