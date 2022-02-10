Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Health officials cautious as COVID trends down

By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The battle to fight COVID continues, but now, the trends are going in what seems to be the right direction.

“We’re seeing a positive trend in terms of our patients who are hospitalized because of COVID-19,” said Mitchell Nail, media relations for St. Bernard’s Healthcare.

Weeks ago, St. Bernards Medical Center was up 45% in COVID hospitalizations, according to Nail.

On Wednesday, the numbers sat at 88 COVID hospitalizations, which is down.

“In the last week, we have had anywhere from a 20 to a 25 percent drop in hospitalizations,” he said.

Other hospitals are also seeing encouraging signs.

Hospitalizations dropped around 100,000. Something not seen in over a month, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Over the past three weeks, daily cases are down over 65%. Hospital admissions are down 40%,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

Although the lights are slowly turning green, caution signs are not too far away.

“Keeping our fingers crossed that we are on the other side of this, of the worst of this. But again, you can’t let your guard down,” said Nail.

Hospitalizations are down from where they were, but still high.

People are still dying from the virus. Officials say 13 St. Bernards patients have passed away in the last week from COVID.

“This is still a really serious and really deadly virus,” he said.

Health leaders are saying the trends are showing more signs of “the end” of the pandemic.

Nail was asked what that looks like for the hospital.

He said it looks like a lower capacity at the hospital and its employees getting a break from long hours.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
For seven years, a Norfork woman worked at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office as a secretary....
Former sheriff’s employee arrested for fraud
Jonesboro Police say that a car with people inside was shot at on Nettleton Avenue and Flint...
Occupied vehicle shot at in evening shooting
Larry Emison served most of his working career at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office for 24...
Former Craighead County sheriff dies
Crews search lake for missing person
Crews search lake for missing man

Latest News

Red Wolves hit the road
3rd place Arkansas State men’s basketball faces 2nd place Troy Thursday night
West Memphis Police
One dead in West Memphis shooting
As at home testing kits become more available, the more questions people have.
Doctors stress whether at-home COVID test does the trick
A little more than a week after announcing it would close two tornado recovery centers, FEMA...
FEMA closing Trumann recovery center