Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro police respond to officer-involved shooting

Suspect fires at officer and hit officer in leg, officer returns fire, striking suspect, police say
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Spruce Street, authorities said Wednesday evening.

Both Jonesboro police and Craighead County deputies responded to the scene around 10:35 p.m. Feb. 9.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said an officer stepped out with a person on Spruce Street.

The suspect fired at the officer and hit the officer in the leg, Elliott said.

The officer then returned fire and the suspect has serious injuries, police said.

The officer is in stable condition and is expected to be okay, Elliott said.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to area hospitals.

The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the shooting.

Authorities have not released the names of the officer or the suspect, citing the investigation.

A person at the scene said that after the officer was shot, medical aid was being rendered.

Blood could also be seen on the road along Spruce Street.

Multiple law enforcement officers on scene of a shooting involving a Jonesboro Police officer near Spruce and Warren north of downtown

Posted by Region 8 News on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
For seven years, a Norfork woman worked at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office as a secretary....
Former sheriff’s employee arrested for fraud
Jonesboro Police say that a car with people inside was shot at on Nettleton Avenue and Flint...
Occupied vehicle shot at in evening shooting
Larry Emison served most of his working career at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office for 24...
Former Craighead County sheriff dies
Crews search lake for missing person
Crews search lake for missing man

Latest News

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd recently spent several days in the nation's Capital talking...
Craighead County Sheriff discusses combatting crime
COVID downward trends are raising more caution among local emergency officials.
Health officials cautious as COVID trends down
Red Wolves hit the road
3rd place Arkansas State men’s basketball faces 2nd place Troy Thursday night
West Memphis Police
One dead in West Memphis shooting