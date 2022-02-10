Jonesboro police respond to officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Spruce Street, authorities said Wednesday evening.

Both Jonesboro police and Craighead County deputies responded to the scene around 10:35 p.m. Feb. 9.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said an officer stepped out with a person on Spruce Street.

The suspect fired at the officer and hit the officer in the leg, Elliott said.

The officer then returned fire and the suspect has serious injuries, police said.

The officer is in stable condition and is expected to be okay, Elliott said.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to area hospitals.

The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the shooting.

Authorities have not released the names of the officer or the suspect, citing the investigation.

A person at the scene said that after the officer was shot, medical aid was being rendered.

Blood could also be seen on the road along Spruce Street.

