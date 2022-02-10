Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop

Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.
Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.(Rankin County Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (Gray News) – Authorities in Mississippi found about 30 pounds of cocaine in a hidden compartment found inside of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy with its Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation in Brandon, Mississippi.

Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.
Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.(Rankin County Police Department)

When interviewing the people inside the vehicle, the deputy became suspicious of the occupants after their stories didn’t line up.

The deputy then conducted a search of the vehicle with the occupants’ permission and discovered about 30 pounds of cocaine inside of some bags found inside a secret compartment. The driver and the passenger were then arrested.

Authorities in Mississippi arrested Miguel Gutierrez, 43, and Brenda Gutierrez, 42, after...
Authorities in Mississippi arrested Miguel Gutierrez, 43, and Brenda Gutierrez, 42, after discovering 30 lbs. of cocaine in their vehicle.(Rankin County Police Department)

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Brenda Gutierrez and the passenger as 43-year-old Miguel Gutierrez. They were taken to the Rankin County Jail and booked on the charge of Aggravated Trafficking.

The suspects are expected to make an appearance before a judge with the Rankin County Court.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.
Person killed in Highway 63 crash
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Arkansas State Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Crews search lake for missing person
Crews search lake for missing man
Two people died early Wednesday morning when their van left the road and hit a power pole.
Couple killed in early morning crash
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truckers’ border bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Arkansas State Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US