Mo. SB 666, dubbed ‘make murder legal act’, fails to pass committee

Under Senate Bill 666, all cases of physical or deadly force would be presumed to be self-defense unless proven otherwise.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A controversial self-defense bill proposed in Missouri has failed to pass out of a senate committee.

A motion to pass SB 666 out of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee failed to move forward on Thursday morning, February 10.

Under the measure, all cases of physical or deadly force would have been presumed to be self-defense unless proven otherwise.

Several Missouri prosecutors, sheriffs and police chiefs, including several in the Heartland, said the proposal would allow criminals to cry self-defense, and possibly get away with murder.

In a letter to State Senator Jason Bean, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver urged the lawmaker not to vote for SB 666 and said the measure was being called the ‘Make Murder Legal Act.’

Multiple Heartland police chiefs, sheriffs and prosecutors signed the letter showing their opposition to SB 666.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Eric Burlison, who also sponsored the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which is still being challenged in court.

