Motivational speaker promotes positive self-image, mental health to students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - She’s hosted the College Football Playoff. She’s been a Heisman Trophy voter. But she said the most impactful thing she’s ever done is help students.

Rachel Joy Baribeau is the founder of I’m Changing the Narrative. She visited Jonesboro High School Thursday, Feb. 10 to speak to students about positive self-image and mental health. She spoke to grades 10 through 12 in three separate 45-minute sessions.

“I’ve been so incredibly blessed in my life. I’ve done these amazing things but nothing – nothing – feels like I feel right now watching these students walk in and knowing there is someone I came for today,” she said.

This was Baribeau’s second trip to Jonesboro, but her first time speaking to students. She previously visited the school to speak to the JHS football team.

Her speech covered themes such as leadership, mental health, self-care, interpersonal relationships, and more. She challenged students to break down barriers and become the “kings and queens” they are meant to be.

For more information about her organization, go to ImChangingTheNarrative.org.

